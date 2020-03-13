Why Barcelona Coach Must Be Careful – Rivaldo

Barcelona legend, Rivaldo has advised the club’s assistant coach Eder Sarabia to “be more careful with his behaviour” after his harsh words and gestures during their recent El Clasico defeat.

Concise News reports that footage showed the Barca assistant – who has been a long-term number two for Setien across multiple clubs – condemning the team’s failures and pointing out where they were making mistakes.

He swears multiple times during the footage – which, while unsavoury, is not overly unusual on the sidelines – and expresses a lot of frustration.

Rivaldo says Sarabia’s actions can dampen the team spirit.

“He needs to understand that now he is at Barcelona, a team that attracts lots of attention and his bench is constantly being watched,” Rivaldo wrote on Betfair.

“He must be more careful with his behaviour as these things can damage the spirit of the squad.

“In tense moments of big games, it’s normal that you say or act in a bad way some times, but it’s important to contain it most of the time.

“I’m saying this to all members of the staff and squad on the bench.

“I don’t think Sarabia wanted to hurt any player with his comments, but this reached the press and it’s not pretty to hear it.

“It’s crucial to avoid a repetition of this as the cameras will always be around for these big occasions.”