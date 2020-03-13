Uzodinma Sends 22 Commissioner-Nominees To Assembly (Full List)

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has sent twenty-two list of commissioner-nominees to the State Assembly for ratification, Concise News reports.
The list of commissioner-nominees sent to the State Assembly contains names of former appointees and former lawmakers in the previous administration.
The Speaker of the Imo Assembly, Rt Hon. Collins Chiji set up an ad-hoc committee for the screening of the Commissioner nominees to be headed by Hon Obinna Okwar.
He also urged the commissioner-nominees to submit all necessary documents required for their screening.
Ther nominees sent to the Assembly by Governor Uzodinma include: Dr Mrs Osunkwo, Iyke Njoku, Prof. V. E. O Ikegwuoha, Barr. Francis Dibiagwu, Doris Akubuo, Dan Oguh and Noble Atulegwu.
Others are C C Osuala, Lambert Orisakwe, Obiageri Ajoku, Nkechi Ugwu, Simeon Ibegbulem, Kingsley Ononuju and Declan Emelumba.
The rest are Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Rex Anunobi, Raph Nwosu, Fabian Ihekwueme, Tony Umezuruike, Iyke Umeh, Mathias Emejuonu and Love Ineh.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.