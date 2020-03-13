Sudan said Friday that a man in his 50s who died on Thursday in the country’s capital, Khartoum, had coronavirus, confirming its first case.
The man, according to health authorities, had visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first week of March.
As a result, the north African country has stopped issuing visas for, and flights to, eight countries, including Italy and neighbouring Egypt, over fears of the deadly virus.
Sudan has also suspended bus trips to Egypt, the first country in Africa to confirm a case of coronavirus.
Egypt has recorded two deaths and now has at least 80 cases.
