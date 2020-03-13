Sanusi: Ex-Emir Of Kano Departs Nasarawa After Court Order

The recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has departed Awe in Nasarawa State with the Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai.

Concise News understands that Sanusi departed Awe, where he was earlier confined, for Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Sanusi’s lawyers had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sanusi was forcefully taken to Nasarawa state by security operatives.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and the military.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.