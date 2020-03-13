The police in Ondo state have arrested a suspected herbalist Idris Sule Shaye who was allegedly in possession of a sack containing burnt flesh , human head and two hands.

The police spokesperson Tee-Leo Ikoro who confirmed the incident, paraded the 45-year-old suspect and 14 others.

A man Ahmed Odere was said to have discovered a foul smell in their building, but no one could explain where it cam from.

Ikoro said, “They complained to the landlord, Abu Abedo, and he had to search everyone’s room.

“During the search, nothing was found but they discovered later that Mr Shaye was not around and they had to go look for him.

“When they found him, they led him into his apartment and eventually discovered that the smell was coming from there.

“He brought out a sack bag containing burnt flesh, human head and two hands.”

According to Ikoro, Shaye told police investigators that he was contracted by sons of one Mr Alhasan Ishaku for the human parts.

He said, “It was Dipo and Damaka that contacted me to help them cut the head and hands of a dead man in Isua-Akoko area.

“They told me their father need human parts and promised me money if I am able to get it but the the police arrested me before I could take it to them.”