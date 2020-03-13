Osinbajo’s Police Escort Dies In Motorcycle Accident

A policeman assigned to protect Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has died in a motorcycle accident.

Concise News reports that the police escort, Inspector Ali Gomina, died in the crash along the expressway to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Friday.

Osinbajo’s media aide, Laolu Akande, said Gomina, 45, was escorting Osinbajo on an official trip when this happened.

“With grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice-President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today,” a statement from Akande read.

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice-President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice-President described Gomina as a diligent, hard-working and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team.

“He is survived by his wife, children, and relatives. May his soul rest in peace.”