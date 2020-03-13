Odion Ighalo: ‘It Won’t Be A Crime To Drag Man Utd Striker Back To Super Eagles’ – Ex-Int’l

Retired Super Eagles attacking midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju has said that it would not be a bad idea if in-form Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo is invited to the national team.

Concise News reports that the former Watford man retired from international duty in 2019, and since then, there have several calls for Coach Gernot Rohr to give him a call-up.

Those calls have heightened now that he is with one of Britain’s biggest club-sides.

The on-loan forward found the net in United’s five-nil crushing defeat of LASK in the Europa League on Thursday – his fourth in the Red Devils shirt.

In fact, he was named Man-Of-the-match.

After the continental match, Adepoju, popularly called ‘Headmaster’ took to his known Twitter handle to bare his thoughts on Ighalo.

He wrote: “With his kind of form, it won’t be a crime to drag @ighalojude back to the @NGSuperEagles . Well done Odion!”

He will be hoping to continue his impressive outing in the Red shirt when the suspended Premier League resumes in April.

The Red Devils are eyeing a Champions League spot.