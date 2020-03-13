Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, March 13th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, March 13th, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s security was Thursday breached by a man who moved speedily towards him while the Nigerian leader was taking photograph with governors Atiku Bagudu and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar in Kebbi state. The Nigerian leader was in Kebbi, northwest Nigeria, to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was recently dethroned from the position of Emir of Kano, has filed a suit before a Federal High Court, Abuja, seeking an order for his release from confinement. The former Emir is praying the court for an interim order releasing him “from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it will review the ongoing two-week warning strike following the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. The National President of ASUU, Prof. Abiodun Ogunyemi, made this known at a meeting with the Speaker on Thursday in Abuja. He said that the union would consult with its various structures across different universities in the country and get back to the speaker “early next week”.

The Nigerian government says it is not contemplating imposition of a travel ban on travellers from any country over the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The country’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire stated this when he spoke just as the United States placed a 30- day travel ban on European travellers to US as part of the measures to contain the virus. Assuring foreign diplomats of the measures put in place by the federal government to prevent the spread of the virus, Ehinare said there was no immediate reason for now to impose travel ban.

A bill at the Nigerian Senate is seeking to strip sitting presidents and vice presidents of immunity in criminal matters during their stay in office. The bill also suggested the same for governors and their deputies in the impending alteration. This followed the second reading of a bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to qualify criminal liability for certain public officers under Section 308” sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The Higher National Diploma or its equivalent is the minimum educational qualification required for anyone seeking to contest the office of the Nigerian President or state governors, the Senate said Thursday. The constitution amendment bill prescribes National Diploma or its equivalent as the minimum qualification for federal and state lawmakers. The bill seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for the amendment of Sections 65 (2) (a), and 131 (d).

US President Donald Trump has announced a 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe over the spread of coronavirus pandemic. This move is believed to have pummeled stock markets, as traders fretted about the economic impact of the outbreak. The restrictions sent financial markets tumbling, with Euro Stoxx 50 futures plunging 8.3% to their lowest levels since mid-2016. U.S. stock futures were down more than 4%.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, who has tested positive for coronavirus, says he will return to work as soon as “I’m allowed.” The Premier League side announced late Thursday that their head coach had contracted the virus. By virtue of this development, Concise News understands that the club’s match against Brighton on Saturday, March 14, has been postponed.

Chelsea have announced that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, was confirmed to have contracted the pandemic. The entire Chelsea first-team, coaches and support staff will now self-isolate. It was learned that the 19-year-old forward was sent home from the club’s Cobham training ground on Monday morning after having cold-like symptoms.

Manchester United thrashed LASK 5-0 Thursday night, taking a huge step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa League in the first leg of their last-16 tie. The game was played in nearly empty stadium due to concerns about the coronavirus, but the bizarre circumstances did not impact United as Odion Ighalo put them ahead in the 28th minute after juggling the ball with both legs and unleashing a left-footed strike past the LASK goalkeeper.

