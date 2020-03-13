My First Big Money £250,000 Was Unplanned – Naira Marley

Rave of the moment, Naira Marley has revealed that his mindset about inventing in talents around him changed when he made his first big money £250,000.

Naira Marley who just became the most viewed artiste in Nigeria on the YouTube, made the revelation in an episode of ‘The Truth‘ a series, hosted by Olisa Adibua, Nigerian media personality.

Speaking on how he started his career as a musician, he said he had gone to studio to record a song even though it was unplanned.

According to him, when he left the studio with others, they had recorded ten songs, but surprisingly, it was his that everyone had on their lips.

“I had just made my first big money (in England). 250K (250,000 pounds).I didn’t plan to, I didn’t even mean to go into the studio. My plan was people freestyling around me were so talented. My plan was to invest in them. So eventually, we went into the studio, we had so much time and they made lots of records, you know. But we had too much time on our hands, I made just one song.

“By the time we left the studio; imagine we had 10 songs, but it was my song that everybody was singing, so I was just baffled, you know. People kept forcing me to send them the song… Everyone around me already knew the lyrics. So, one day we were chilling when one of my friends with a camera told me to shoot a video (for the song) with the camera. We shot the video unplanned and it had like four million views in three weeks. Basically, that’s how I got into music and I can’t stop.” When asked on whether he made the money legally or illegally, he said, “I was just making money (laughs).”

Since he came into limelight in the Nigerian music industry, Naira Marley has been one of the top acts with strongest fan base.