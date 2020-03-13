Martins’ Death: NFF Sets Up Committee To Examine Incident

Concise News reports that the committee is mandated to investigate the medical, security and administrative lapses which led to the untimely demise of the stopper, who slumped during a match between his club and Katsina United at the Lafia Stadium on Sunday before he was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Dr. Peter Singabele, a former member of the NFF Executive Committee and member of the Committee on Sports Medicine of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is chairman of the 12-man panel.

Other Members are; Amanze Uchegbulam, Alhaji Abba Yola, Dr. Paul Onyeudo, Otunba Tade Azeez, Isaac Danladi, Alhaji Salihu Abubakar, Commissioner of Police Umar Baba, Oladunni Oyekale, Francis Adejoh, Dr. Ibrahim Gyaran, Kisu Sulola, and China Acheru as Secretary.