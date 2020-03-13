Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Friday, March 13th, 2020, on Concise News.

Arteta: Arsenal Head Coach Reacts After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, who has tested positive for coronavirus, says he will return to work as soon as “I’m allowed.”

The Premier League side announced late Thursday that their head coach had contracted the virus.

By virtue of this development, Concise News understands that the club’s match against Brighton on Saturday, March 14, has been postponed.

Chelsea Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Club Close Training Camp

Chelsea have announced that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, was confirmed to have contracted the pandemic.

Concise News reports that the entire Chelsea first-team, coaches and support staff will now self-isolate.

It was learned that the 19-year-old forward was sent home from the club’s Cobham training ground on Monday morning after having cold-like symptoms.

“Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening,” club statement released in the early hours of Friday morning read.

No Need For Travel Ban Yet, Says Nigeria

The Nigerian government says it is not contemplating imposition of a travel ban on travellers from any country over the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire stated this when he spoke just as the United States placed a 30- day travel ban on European travellers to US as part of the measures to contain the virus.

Assuring foreign diplomats of the measures put in place by the federal government to prevent the spread of the virus, Ehinare said there was no immediate reason for now to impose travel ban.

Coronavirus Extends To Ghana

Ghana has confirmed two cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in the west African country.

Concise News reports that Ghana’s Ministry of Health disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying that the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

It was learned that the two persons returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey, and, according to the statement, the two patients are under isolation and are stable.

Spain Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Spain’s equality minister Irene Montero has tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister, and Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, a government statement said Thursday.

“The minister (Irene Montero) is in a good condition and second deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias is also in quarantine due to the situation,” the statement said.

“This morning, all members of the government will undergo testing,” it added, indicating the results would be published later in the day.

