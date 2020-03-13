Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has declared her love for the Muslim tradition of burying the dead, Concise News reports.

Henshaw, while reacting to the report of Moh’d Bago, a member of The Federal HoR, representing Chanchaga in Niger State, who in 2019 nominated installation of solar light (N103m worth) in burial grounds as constitution project.

The actress, who retweeted the post questioned why the dead must be buried in tiled grave with 24 hours electricity and expensive coffin.

”We pay lip service to the words in our holy book. Why are you burying the dead in a tiled grave, 24 hours electricity and such an expensive coffin? Are they expected to wake to move around?? Let them rest in peace truly. I like the Muslim way of burial” she tweeted.