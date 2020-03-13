Get Tested For Coronavirus, Kemi Olunloyo Tells Davido

Kemi Olunloyo (source: Instagram)Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has advised afropop star Davido to get tested for coronavirus after he halted his North American tour.
Concise News reports that after his performance at Denver, Colorado, US, Davido took to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday to announce that the tout will be halted over outbreaks of the virus.
But reacting to the announcement, Olunloyo in series of tweets asked the singer and some of those who graced his concert to get tested for the disease.
According to the journalist, two of the singer’s fans are already infected with the virus.
She tweeted “UPDATE Davido cancels North American tour as I predicted February 29th 2020He should get tested for #coronavirus especially after hand surfing at the SanFrancisco show an epicenter cluster US location.”
#BREAKING UPDATE Davido cancels North American tour as I predicted February 29th 2020🙄He should get tested for #coronavirus especially after hand surfing at the SanFrancisco show an epicenter cluster US location 🆘 #CoronaVirusUpdate
— Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D)💊😷 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 13, 2020
“If you know Davido since he doesn’t know me pls tell him to get tested for #Coronavirus NOW while still in USA where they have test kits. Two concert goers at his San Francisco show have tested positive at @UCSFHospitals. Due to HIPAA laws I cannot reveal any more info”
Anyone who attended that SF Davido concert should also get tested too and that's why I cautioned on even going on tour but his fans were busy abusing me. Adeleke himself has to be careful because he has small children who could pass it to other kids if they contract it from him.
— Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D)💊😷 (@KemiOlunloyo) March 13, 2020
