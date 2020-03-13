Emir Of Kano: Court Orders Sanusi’s Release From Detention

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the release of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Lamido Sanusi, from detention, Concise News reports.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the interim order in an ex-parte ruling on Friday morning after listening to Sanusi’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) who argued a motion ex-parte to that effect.

The presiding judge directed at the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Attorney General of Kano State and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) – who are all named as respondents in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed on March 12, 2020 by Sanusi.

Justice Chikere, in the ruling, said: “An interim order of this honourable court releasing the applicant from the detention and or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria, (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s originating summons.”

The judge also granted the applicant leave to serve a copy of the release order and the processes in relation to the substantive suit on the respondents through substituted means.

Justice Chikere allowed Sanusi to serve the defendants in the following manner: On the IGP, through any officer in his office at the police headquarters at Louis Edet House, Garki, Abuja; on the the the DG DSS, through any officer at the DSS headquarters at Aso Drive in Abuja; on the AG of Kano State, through any officer at the sate’s Ministry of Justice, Audu Bako Secretariat, Kano, and on the AGF, through any officer at the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja.

Sanusi is, by the substantive suit, challenging his purported banishment to a community in Nasarawa State, arguing that such restriction violated his constitutionally guaranteed rights.

The judge fixed March 26 for further hearing in the case.