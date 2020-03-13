Former Emir Sanusi’s Next Destination Revealed

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that the recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has departed Abuja for Lagos.

Concise News reports that Sanusi had departed Awe, Nasarawa State, with El-Rufai, earlier on Friday, after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order releasing him from detention.

Justice Anwuli Chikere granted the order in line with the prayers on the exparte motion filed on behalf of the deposed Emir by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Sanusi’s lawyers had on Thursday approached the court seeking an interim order of the court directing his immediate release from detention.

The Kaduna government later, Friday evening, tweeted the arrival of the governor and the former Emir in Abuja, confirming his next destination – Lagos.

Malam Nasir ⁦@elrufai⁩ has escorted HH Muhammadu Sanusi II to board his flight to Lagos pic.twitter.com/wYpgYZrGUK — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 13, 2020

“The Governor who drove from Abuja to Awe town, met His Highness in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise and regal bearing amidst what has befallen in the last four days,” a statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, read.

“Governor Nasir El Rufai visited his long-time friend, ideological soul mate and confidante, His Highness Muhammad Sanusi II, as a mark of solidarity over his temporary travails at Awe town in Nasarawa State.

‘’His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but has reiterated his commitment to enforce his fundamental human rights.

“Sanusi II, the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano, manifested a renewed vigour to continue serving humanity in his life-long efforts to expand the frontiers of knowledge and to campaign against unworthy timid ignorance that has shackled Nigeria as a perpetual potentially great nation.”

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sanusi, it was gathered, was forcefully taken to Nasarawa state by security operatives.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and the military.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.