El-Rufai Departs Kaduna For Nasarawa To Visit Sanusi

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state has departed the state capital to visit the recently-deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, in Awe town, Nasarawa State.

The Kaduna state governor made this known in Facebook post on Friday accompanied by a picture in his car.

Concise News reports that El-Rufai had earlier appointed Sanusi as the Pro-chancellor of the Kaduna State University and also into the board of the state Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

Spokesman for Governor El-Rufai said in a statement that the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, is chairman of the board, while Sanusi II is Vice-Chairman.

“The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor, and has as internal members, other senior officials of the Kaduna State Government,” the statement reads.

“Kaduna State hopes to benefit from the profile, experience, intellect and networks of His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi, who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai said that Kaduna State is honoured to be able to call on the services of a man of such calibre to drive its development.’’

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS) to release Sanusi from confinement.