Drama In Kebbi As Man Breaches Buhari’s Security (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s security was Thursday breached by a man who moved speedily towards him while the Nigerian leader was taking photograph with governors Atiku Bagudu and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar in Kebbi state.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader was in Kebbi, northwest Nigeria, to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

But during a photo session, something unexpected happened.

A young man walked briskly towards Buhari. This made the area panicky. It was not clear what exactly his intention was as security operatives interrupted the intruder.

Video of the dramatic moment has since gone viral, with some Nigerians concluding that the president escaped an attack from an angry citizen.

But the Presidency has rubbished this insinuation.

In a statement Thursday night, Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, said it was not an attempted attack by the man.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable,” a statement from him read.

“As the President went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.

“World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President. Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.

“Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on.”

Watch video of the incident below: