Coronavirus: Trump Declares State Of Emergency To Battle Deadly Virus

United States President Donald Trump has announced a national state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, Concise News reports.
Trump also announced the freeing up of $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading virus.
“To unleash the full power of the federal government, I’m officially declaring a national emergency,” the US president said Friday on the White House lawn.
Trump urged all states in the United States to set up emergency operation centres and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits nationwide.
