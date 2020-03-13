Coronavirus: Ronaldo Addresses World In ‘Very Difficult Moment’

Juventus star player, Cristiano Ronaldo has stressed the importance of following the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) on containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Concise News reports that the COVID-19 virus has caused global panic and, in the sporting world, has led to the postponement of Europe’s top leagues and competitions.

Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus and the Portuguese felt obliged to advise his massive followers.

“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us,” Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

“I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

“It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organization) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation. Protecting human life must come above any other interests.

“I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to save others,” Ronaldo concluded.

WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic.

More than 4,900 people have died and over 132,000 have been infected globally, according to the WHO.

About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.