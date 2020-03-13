Coronavirus: Real Madrid Player Sends Message To Fans After Testing Positive

Real Madrid basketball player Trey Thompkins has thanked fans for their care following his diagnosis with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recently.

Concise News reports that the American is the first EuroLeague player tested coronavirus positive.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent love and/or checked up on me,” he wrote on his known Twitter account on Thursday.

“I’m feeling great and just waiting for the virus to pass at this point.

“It really means a lot.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

More than 4,900 people have died and over 132,000 have been infected globally, according to the WHO.

About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.