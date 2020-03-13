Coronavirus: Premier League Suspended Until April 3

The English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 3 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Everton also announced their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were also self-isolating.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The English Football League, which heads up the three divisions below the Premier League, and Women’s Super League will also be suspended until April 3.

England’s two friendly matches at home to Italy and Denmark later this month have been postponed.

However, the authorities still hope to be able to resume and complete the season at a later date.

“Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so,” added the Premier League statement.

However, the news of Arteta and Hudson-Odoi’s positive tests in the last 24 hours forced the English football authorities to act.

“I don’t think we had any great leadership last night listening to the prime minister. I was totally underwhelmed by the lack of leadership and clear message in terms of what was said in that press conference,” said Watford manager Nigel Pearson.

“Hopefully the Premier League will make strong decisions based on what is right for everybody within the game.”

Hudson-Odoi said he had already “recovered” from the virus but will continue to self-isolate.

“As you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from,” the England international posted in a video on social media.

“I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolated myself from everybody for the week. I hope to be back on the pitch very soon.”

All matches in Scotland, including Sunday’s Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic have also been indefinitely suspended.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games for the coming week and will have a crisis meeting on Tuesday to determine the fate of those competitions and Euro 2020.