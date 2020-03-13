Coronavirus: Ogun Govt Discharges 40 Quarantined Persons

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker says the the 40 persons quarantined over contact with coronavirus index case have been discharged.

Coker made this known in a press briefing in Abeokuta.

According to her, the state activated a multi-sectoral emergency operation centre since the first case was confirmed.

The commissioner told journalists that the state government had strengthened its activities across the state, adding that risk communication activities were also extended to wards, local governments, schools and communities as well as worship centres.

She also confirmed that the index case would be discharged sometime next week.

Coker said: “As announced earlier by the Minister of Health, I wish to inform you that all that the 40 contacts of the index case under quarantine have tested negative to a series of tests for Coronavirus, including the second positive case which was a contact of the index case.

“For this reason, they have all been allowed to go home and reunite with their families.

“We can safely say that Covid-19 has been contained in Ogun state.”