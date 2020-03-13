Coronavirus: Liverpool’s Klopp In The Dark On EPL Title Coronation

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure whether his side will be crowned champions of the English Premier League (EPL) this season.

Concise News reports that the Reds are 25 points ahead of closest challenger, Manchester City and with the FA suspending the league on Friday until April 3, Liverpool could have to exercise a little more patience to lay their hands on a title that has evaded them for 30 years.

“I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that,” the German tactician told Liverpool’s official website.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another.

“In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but at this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.

“Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that, we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against becoming ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

“None of us knows at this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a team, we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality.

“Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.

“The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.

“Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

More than 4,900 people have died and over 132,000 have been infected globally, according to the WHO.

About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.