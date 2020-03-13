Coronavirus: Four Sampdoria Players Contract Disease

A further four Sampdoria players have tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), following Manolo Gabbiadini’s admission on Thursday that he has the virus.

Concise News reports that Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano broke the news on his verified Twitter account that Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby have all tested positive for the virus.

Colley, Ekdal, Thorsby and La Gumina – Sampdoria players, as Gabbiadini – have been found positive to Coronavirus. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 13, 2020

This follows Gabbiadini’s admission earlier that the forward also has the Coronavirus.

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani is as well suffering from COVID-19, and the entire Juventus squad are in quarantine.

Serie A has been suspended until April 3.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

More than 4,900 people have died and over 132,000 have been infected globally, according to the WHO.

About 68,000 victims have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the virus.