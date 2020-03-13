Coronavirus: FG Cautions Nigerians Against Shaking Hands, Hugging

As a measure against the spread of coronavirus, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, warned Nigerians not to shake hands or hug others except family members.

Aregbesola gave the warning while speaking at the ceremony of 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, Abuja on Thursday.

He also urged Nigerians to keep three feet distance from one another and avoid crowded place.

“Don’t shake hands again, don’t hug for now except your family members, maintain three feet distance between you and the next person”, he warned. The Minister advised Nigerians to greet by bowing and touching their heart.

Aregbesola said Nigerians should ensure that coronavirus does not “become a serious problem here.”

“We must be cautious of coronavirus and work towards preventing it. We owe it to ourselves, our family, and community to be very vigilant.” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigerian government says it is not contemplating imposition of a travel ban on travellers from any country over the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Enahire stated this when he spoke just as the United States placed a 30- day travel ban on European travellers to US as part of the measures to contain the virus.

Assuring foreign diplomats of the measures put in place by the federal government to prevent the spread of the virus, Ehinare said there was no immediate reason for now to impose travel ban.