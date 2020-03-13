Ghana has confirmed two cases of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in the west African country.
Concise News reports that Ghana’s Ministry of Health disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, saying that the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.
It was learned that the two persons returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey, and, according to the statement, the two patients are under isolation and are stable.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.