Coronavirus: Dybala Speaks On Contracting Disease

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has denied rumours he contracted the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Earlier, the Bianconeri “categorically denied” the reports. Now the Argentine has called for a stop to the fake news.
“Hi everyone, I wanted to confirm that I’m fine and isolated voluntarily,” he wrote on his known Twitter handle.
“Thanks for all the messages and I hope you are well.”
Hola a todos, quería confirmar que estoy bien y en aislamiento voluntario. Gracias a todos por los mensajes y espero que esten bien 🙏 #NoFakeNews #coronavirus
— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 13, 2020
Juventus announced that their 25-year-old defender Daniele Rugani had tested positive for the Coronavirus and in compliance with the provisions of the authorities, Dybala is under self-isolation like the rest of the squad.
The Bianconeri revealed that 121 people are in self-isolation after discovering that one of their members had contracted the virus and Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in Portugal, after having been granted a leave to stay with his ill mother in Madeira.
The talisman is now self-quarantined in his hometown and did not return to Turin on Thursday as first planned.
