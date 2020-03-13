Coronavirus: Disneyland Shuts Down California Parks Over Outbreak

The Walt Disney company on Thursday announced the shutting down of its theme parks Disneyland resort and California Adventure, after reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The announcement was made in a statement by spokesperson for Disneyland resort, who said the move was necessary to safeguard the health of their guests and employees.

It also came after a review of the guidelines of the governor of California’s executive order.

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” the statement says.

According to the statement, even though the parks will close Saturday, hotels at Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, “to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements.”

“We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time,” the statement said

The announcement added that it would work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits and it will provide refunds during this closure period.

Disney’s theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed earlier this year due to the outbreak.