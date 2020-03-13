Afropop star Davido has canceled and postponed his ongoing US and Canada tour dubbed “A Good Time” over outbreaks of Coronavirus (CODV-19).
Davido who recently released “A Good Time” had announced his visits to twenty two major cities in US and Canada.
But after his performance at Denver, Colorado, US, the singer took to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday to announce that the tout will be halted over outbreaks of the virus.
According to the “Risky” crooner, the health and safety of his fans and staff is more paramount.
“I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!” he tweeted.
I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all! pic.twitter.com/NSG6Y5SltN
— Davido (@davido) March 13, 2020
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.