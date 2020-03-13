Afropop star Davido has canceled and postponed his ongoing US and Canada tour dubbed “A Good Time” over outbreaks of Coronavirus (CODV-19).

Davido who recently released “A Good Time” had announced his visits to twenty two major cities in US and Canada.

But after his performance at Denver, Colorado, US, the singer took to Twitter in the wee hours of Friday to announce that the tout will be halted over outbreaks of the virus.

According to the “Risky” crooner, the health and safety of his fans and staff is more paramount.

“I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!” he tweeted.