Coronavirus: Bundesliga Suspended With Immediate Effect

The German Football League (DFL) has officially suspended all of its competitions, effective immediately, due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Concise News reports that the Bundesliga was the only remaining league from the big five yet to be suspended.

The plan was to play this weekend’s games behind closed doors and suspend the league from Monday.

However, with cases of the Coronavirus rising all over Europe, the DFL has taken the decision to suspend the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, effective immediately.

Ligue 1 and the Premier League announced today that their respective league’s would be suspended until April 3, as is Serie A.

La Liga announced on Thursday that they would also be suspending all football in Spain.

Furthermore, UEFA also announced today that their European competitions would also be suspended.

Premier League Suspended Until April 3

Earlier, the English Premier League suspended all fixtures until April 3 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

“Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Everton also announced their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were also self-isolating.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The English Football League, which heads up the three divisions below the Premier League, and Women’s Super League will also be suspended until April 3.

England’s two friendly matches at home to Italy and Denmark later this month have been postponed.