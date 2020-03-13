Chelsea Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus As Club Close Training Camp

Chelsea have announced that Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive for coronavirus, hours after Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta, was confirmed to have contracted the pandemic.

Concise News reports that the entire Chelsea first-team, coaches and support staff will now self-isolate.

It was learned that the 19-year-old forward was sent home from the club’s Cobham training ground on Monday morning after having cold-like symptoms.

“Chelsea men’s team player Callum Hudson-Odoi had a positive test result for coronavirus returned this evening,” club statement released in the early hours of Friday morning read.

“Chelsea personnel who had recent close contact with the player in the men’s team building will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

“These will include initially the full men’s team squad, coaching staff and a number of backroom staff.

“It is expected that those who did not have close contact with Callum will return to work in the coming days.”

Chelsea also announced that their main buildings will be closed.

“In the meantime, the men’s team building, one of several separate buildings at our training ground, will remain closed,” the statement also read.

“The rest of our training facility, Stamford Bridge and our other facilities are operating as normal.”

Arteta Reacts After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Meanwhile, Arteta says he will return to work as soon as “I’m allowed.”

The Premier League side announced late Thursday that their head coach had contracted the deadly virus.

By virtue of this development, Concise News understands that the club’s match against Brighton on Saturday, March 14, has been postponed.