Benue: NYSC Speaks On Coronavirus Outbreak

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) State Coordinator in Benue, Shicha Joshua Simon, has allayed fears of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as new corps members take oaths to begin their service year in the state, Concise News reports.

Simon said the need to dismiss such fears was based on the first suspected case of the virus in Nigeria which was discovered in Ogun, one of the states where candidates are deployed for the NYSC 2020 Batch A service year.

He told journalists shortly after oath-taking at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of the state, for the 21 days orientation course for the batch that “adequate measures were put in place to contain any eventuality.

As a precautionary measure, Shicha said the Camp management has provided water at the entrance to the Camp and all prospective corps members coming into the camp are subjected to hand washing at the gate.

He explained that camp officials are working with state health officials and will take advantage of the preparedness of the state government on personal hygiene.

Coronavirus: FG Cautions Nigerians Against Shaking Hands, Hugging

In related news, as a measure against the spread of coronavirus, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, warned Nigerians not to shake hands or hug others except family members.

Aregbesola gave the warning while speaking at the ceremony of 3000-capacity custodial centre in Karshi, Abuja on Thursday.

He also urged Nigerians to keep three feet distance from one another and avoid crowded places.

“Don’t shake hands again, don’t hug for now except your family members, maintain three feet distance between you and the next person”, he warned. The Minister advised Nigerians to greet by bowing and touching their heart.

Aregbesola said Nigerians should ensure that coronavirus does not “become a serious problem here.”

“We must be cautious of coronavirus and work towards preventing it. We owe it to ourselves, our family, and community to be very vigilant.” he added.