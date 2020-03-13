Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Head Coach Reacts After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, who has tested positive for coronavirus, says he will return to work as soon as “I’m allowed.”

The Premier League side announced late Thursday that their head coach had contracted the virus.

By virtue of this development, Concise News understands, the club’s match against Brighton on Saturday, March 14, has been postponed.

Arsenal, in a statement they issued, said they had closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta, 37, will now self-isolate.

It is also understood that the Premier League will hold “an emergency club meeting” on Friday to discuss future fixtures.

“This is really disappointing,” Arteta said.

“I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

As for the Arsenal managing director, Vinai Venkatesham, he said, “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is,” said Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham.

“We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”