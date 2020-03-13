APC Suspends Lokpobiri, 11 Others In Bayelsa

Former Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and eleven other chieftains in Bayelsa State have been suspended by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News reports that Lokpobiri was suspended alongside a former governorship aspirant in the State and a former member of the President Buhari Campaign Council, Preye Aganaba, and State Deputy Chairman, Orubebe Ogeibiri.

Others suspended are a former member of the House of Representative and the Director-General of the Lokpobiri Governorship Campaign Organization, Hon. Warman Ogoriba.

Others are a former member of the Board of Trustees of the Party, Hon. Perez Peretu, Hon. Sunday Frank-Oputu, a former House of Representative aspirant, Hon Osom Blackson, Samuel Aredeh, Ebierein Falla Itubo, Pius Otia and a former Publicity Secretary of the Party, Hon. Fortune Panebi.

In a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa APC, Doifie Ola Buokoribo, said that the suspension of Lokpobiri and others followed the recommendation of the fact-finding and disciplinary committee inaugurated on 31st of July, 2019 and in accordance with article 21(B) and (D) of the APC constitution.

“The committee objectively looked into the several allegations of anti-party activities levelled against them that ran contrary to the provision of the APC constitution, morally and a good conscience which brought about great electoral misfortune for the party,” he said.

“The action was to set clear signals to deviants masquerading in the party especially those working against its collective interest and aspirations.

“We, however, thank Bayelsans and its numerous supporters for keeping faith with the party and for the above solidarity during and after the November 16, 2019, governorship election.”