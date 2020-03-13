APC Crisis: Party Hasn’t Received Court Order On Ajimobi, Bulama – Giadom

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Acting National Secretary, Victor Giadom, has said that the party has not received any court order directing it to allow some leaders to attend the March 17 Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Addressing newsmen at the party Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, Gaidom noted that the NEC meeting of the party will hold as scheduled.

He, however, said that the party would refer to its constitution anytime it receives the court order directing it to allow the former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi and other leaders to attend the meeting.

He said; “As NWC, we just had our meeting and this is just to inform the public that the NEC meeting scheduled for the 17th March will still hold and every preparation towards that meeting is in top gear. I want to use this opportunity to invite all NEC members to attend the meeting”. According to him, “every member of NEC is prepared to attend the meeting”.

Asked if he was aware of any court order to the effect that certain persons must be part of the NEC meeting, otherwise it becomes irrelevant, Giadom said; “Not to my knowledge. We will like to see the court order and if that happens we refer back to our Constitution. We will take it up from that point.”

A Federal High Court in Lagos had earlier on Thursday ordered that the APC NEC meeting slated for next Tuesday must not hold except a former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi; Waziri Bulama and Paul Chukwuma were allowed to attend.

The court, in a ruling by Justice Mohammed Liman, restrained the APC and its officials from “disturbing, preventing or obstructing Waziri Bulama, Abiola Ajimobi, and Paul Chukwuma from carrying out their duties as acting National Secretary, acting National Deputy Chairman (South) and acting National Auditor of the APC, respectively”.