7th AMVCA: Ebuka, Toke Makinwa To Host Red Carpet

It’s just few hours to the 7th edition of the 7th edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) and guess what, top fashion icons Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will be hosting the red carpet.

Concise News reports that this year’s edition of AMVCA is going to be a unique one with the introduction of a best dressed category for the male and female stars.

The organisers of the event which will hold on March 14 sure made the right choice of their host, with the selection of Ebuka and Makinwa who are known to be extremely stylish among their contemporaries.

Let’s keep your fingers crossed as we await the event tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the awards would be presented in 28 categories, with 7 areas open to public voting and 21 being categories to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges with the inclusion of a new category, ‘The MultiChoice Talent Factory Award.’