YouTube Names Naira Marley Nigeria’s Most Viewed Artiste In 2019

Video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, named controversial singer Afeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley the most viewed artiste in Nigeria.

This was disclosed during YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launch at the Google Incubator Hub in Lagos.

Other artistes on the top ten list are wizkid, Burna boy, Davido, Olamide , Chris Brown, Teni, Mercy Chinwo, Zlatan and Chris Brown who happens to be the only international music star.

The 25-year-old singer, who was the only Nigerian artiste present at the event, spoke on his musical career and his strong fan base.

“I listen to different types of music: Slow Jams, Fuji, Christian and Muslim songs, Indian songs like those in Bollywood,” he said.

Speaking on what inspires him, the “ Soapy” crooner said “A lot of things inspire me: a bit of the drums, a little bit of Fuji, a little bit of proper Yoruba songs.”

Naira Marley who arguably has the strongest fan base among his contemporaries came into limelight after he was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019.