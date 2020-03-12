Toke Makinwa Speaks On Married Women, Side Chicks Dramas

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has given her two cents on the trend of married women fighting their husband’s side chicks.

Speaking during a recent episode of her vlog, Makinwa opined that some of the videos shared on social media platforms are staged based on how the said wives are always dressed in old school styles.

According to the 35-year-old who cited her mum’s catchy looks as an instance, gone are the when married women dress in unattractive manners.

”For a while now the Internet has been blessing us with videos of alleged wives accosting their husband’s mistresses in public places and I had to do a Vlog on this crazy trend. First off I think most of the videos are staged, secondly why do the wives look so bad? Why do they have to portray the wife as a run down, dressed funny, sad-looking woman? I

Makinwa, who described the act of going to fight one’s husband’s sidechick as crazy, said women should rather spend more time glowing up and focus on their mental health and leave cheating men to face the shame alone.

She said “I am of the opinion that if your partner cheats, it is not a reflection of who you are but solely on the cheat, fighting his accomplice is never a good look, I want more women to invest in their glow up and focus on their mental health and leave all these cheating men to face the shame alone”.