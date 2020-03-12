Sanusi’s Banishment: Lawyers To Sue Kano Govt Today

The legal team of Muhammadu Sanusi II, who was recently removed from the position of Emir of Kano and banished to Nasarawa state, has decided to sue the government of Kano state on Thursday (today).

The government of Kano, northwest Nigeria, had on Monday, dethroned Emir Sanusi over allegations that the monarch consistently refused to abide by instructions from the government.

Sanusi, who was also banished to Nasarawa state, was forcefully taken to the north-central state by security operatives.

Before he was taken away, he was said to have been put under house arrest by security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and the military.

But at a press briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, Sanusi’s lead lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), said his client would be suing the Kano government for infringing on his (Sanusi’s) rights.

He said the restriction of Sanusi’s movement, detention and dethronement were illegal, unconstitutional and gross violation of his human rights.

However, the Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, said Wednesday that the state government did not banish Sanusi to Nasarawa state.

“If you listen to the secretary to the state government when he was addressing the press on the issue of the removal of the emir from office, there was nowhere he stated that the emir was banished from Kano state,” Muktar told Channels TV.

“So, the decision of the government when the emir was removed on Monday was that he was removed from office and a new one appointed. The issue of banishment was not part of the decision of the Kano state government.

“We have been hearing from the media that he has been banished but what I know is that he was taken out of Kano state but banishment was not part of our decision. There is no such decision to the best of my knowledge.”

Despite the position of the Kano state government on this matter, the head of Sanusi’s legal team, Mahmoud, has vowed to go head with the filing of the case.

Mahmoud said other parties in the suit include the Inspector General of Police, Director General of the DSS, Kano State government and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

“Despite putting our request for the immediate release of his highness from unlawful detention, it is 24 hours now, but nothing has come from the government side. Therefore, we have decided to file our case before court today,” he told Daily Trust.

Aminu Ado Bayero, son of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, has since been enthroned by the Governor as the new Emir of Kano.