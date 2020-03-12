The Secretary to the State Government, of Rivers Tammy Danagogo says the state will be hosting 2020 edition of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

According to Danagogo who disclosed this when the management board of AFRIMA visited him on a courtesy call on Wednesday, said that will further showcase Africa’s culture in music and hospitality.

“As host State vis-a-vis host nation, I believe our gains are immense. Apart from showcasing our peculiar culture in music and hospitality to the rest of Africa and the World, our young creative artists and stars stand to gain from those ahead of them with vast experiences in the music and creative industry”, he said.

He emphasized that the people of Rivers State were open to receiving the surge of visitors and stakeholders that would throng the state during the event.

On his part, the President and Executive Producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, said AFRIMA was established to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent,

He added that apart from the main AFRIMA award ceremony, the host city stood to benefit from having the AFRIMA Music Village, AFRIMA Music Business Summit, and tour of host city amongst other events.