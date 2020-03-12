Okada Ban: Lagos Govt Sends Strict Warning To Military Officers

The Lagos State Government has warned the military and police officers against riding motorcycles (Okada) for commercial purposes on restricted roads.

The commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, gave the warning while speaking with newsmen after the conclusion of the State Security Council meeting.

Omotosho said uniform men who use their motorcycles for commercial purposes on the restricted roads will be arrested, if caught.

He however noted that only a fully kitted uniform man who uses his motorcycle for personal transportation is allowed.

The commissioner said, “Matters concerning uniform men engaging in commercial motorcycle operation came up in our discussion and there has been an order restricting them from doing that.

“Only a uniform man who is fully kitted and who rides motorcycle as his own personal mode of transportation is allowed.

“If any uniform man ventures into commercial motorcycle operation or Keke, the action of such a person is illegal and such persons are going to be arrested if caught.”

Recall that the state government earlier restricted the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.