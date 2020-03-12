Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.
1. FG Declares Ongoing ASUU Strike Illegal
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Wednesday declared that the ongoing warning strike by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is illegal. The Minister said this while speaking to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the day’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa.
2. WHO Provides Fresh Update On Coronavirus
The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that the new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic. Briefing journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.”
3. Sanusi Gets Second Appointment Two Days After Dethronement
Governor Nasir El-rufai on Wednesday appointed the sacked Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU). Concise News reports that this comes after El-rufai gave Sanusi a political appointment as the vice chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency(KADIPA).
4. Presidency Speaks On ‘Buhari Instructing Dethronement’ Of Emir Sanusi
The Presidency has denied involvement of President Muhammadu Buhari in the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano. Spokesman for the Nigerian leader Garba Shehu made this known on Wednesday following insinuations by former Kano state governor Rabiu Kwankwaso that Buhari directed the dethronement of the monarch.
5. We Didn’t Banish Emir Sanusi To Nasarawa – Kano Attorney General
The Attorney-General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, has said that the state government did not banish the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II to Nasarawa state. The Kano state government had removed Sanusi from the throne for alleged “total disrespect to the office of the governor”, among other allegations.
6. Buhari Instructed Sanusi’s Dethronement As Emir Of Kano – Kwankwaso
Former Governor of Kano state Rabiu Kwankwaso has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of instigating the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano. Speaking with BBC Hausa on Tuesday, the former Senator said the removal of Sanusi was sad.
7. Nasarawa Governor Meets Buhari Over Sanusi’s Banishment
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Wednesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa about 10am, Concise News reports. It was learned that the governor came to see the president over the banishment of recently-dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II to the north-central state.
8. Côte d’Ivoire Confirms First Coronavirus Case
The government in Côte d’Ivoire, west Africa, Wednesday confirmed the country’s first case of the coronavirus. It was learned that a local national who had recently stayed in Italy, the epicenter of the virus in Europe, is the patient.
9. Biafra: Police, IPOB Trade Blames Over Killings In Ebonyi
The killing of over seven persons in Ndegu Orie Umuoguduakpu community in Ohaukwu Local Govt Area of Ebonyi State on Tuesday has ignited a war of words between the police and proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The Leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu had in a statement, claimed herdsmen carried out the attack with the support of some security agents, but the Police insisted that the attack was carried out by Agila people.
10. Holders Liverpool Crash Out Of Champions League
There will be no European repeat for Liverpool as the Reds have been eliminated from the Champions League after a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 tie on Wednesday at Anfield. After losing the first leg 1-0 in Spain, Liverpool finished regulation of the second leg up 1-0 to force extra time.
