Nigeria To Discharge Coronavirus Patient Soon

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Thursday said that the index case of coronavirus in the country will be discharged soon.

Speaking at a conference with the diplomatic community about measures taken by Africa’s most populous country to tackle the spread of coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, Ehanire confirmed that there was only two confirmed cases in Nigeria as of now.

Nigeria confirmed its first case, a 44-year-old Italian citizen, in February, after a series of tests were carried out by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

The health of the coronavirus patient is improving, according to the Commissioner of Health in Lagos, Professor Akin Abayomi.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) says the new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic.

Briefing journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.”

He also said that “we have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus.

“The spread and severity of the deadly new coronavirus, which has infected more than 110,000 people and killed more than 4,000, is alarming.

“We’re deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”

Ghebreyesus predicted that the number of cases and deaths would grow in the coming days and weeks.