Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Thursday, March 12th 2020

Four Children From US Test Negative For Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said that four children and their teacher quarantined over fears of coronavirus have tested negative for the disease.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, made this known on Twitter on Thursday.

The children and their teacher were said to have flown into Nigeria from the US while another adult also quarantined came into the country from the UK.

Nigeria To Discharge Coronavirus Patient Soon

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Thursday said that the index case of coronavirus in the country will be discharged soon.

Speaking at a conference with the diplomatic community about measures taken by Africa’s most populous country to tackle the spread of coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, Ehanire confirmed that there was only two confirmed cases in Nigeria as of now.

Nigeria confirmed its first case, a 44-year-old Italian citizen, in February, after a series of tests were carried out by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Coronavirus: Markets React As Trump Places Travel Ban On Europe

US President Donald Trump has announced a 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe over the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

This move is believed to have pummelled stock markets, as traders fretted about the economic impact of the outbreak.

“We are marshalling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people,” Trump said.

WHO Provides Fresh Update On Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that the new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic.

Briefing journalists in Geneva, Switzerland, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic.”

He also said that “we have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus.

