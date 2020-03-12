Latest Benue State News Online Today March 12th 2020

The Police in Benue on Wednesday paraded 24 suspects for their alleged involvement in armed robbery and cult activities in the state.

State Commissioner of Police, Mukkadas Garba, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command headquarters in Makurdi, said the arrest was made possible following consistent deployment of personnel to strategic points in the state.

Benue: Police Confirm Killing Of Seven In Boundary ‘War’

Benue is distressed as Police in Ebonyi State have confirmed the killing of seven persons from Ndiagu Orie, Umuguduakpu Ngbo community in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

The Ngbo Community has witnessed decades -long inter communal dispute with neighbouring Agila community in Adọ local government area of Benue state.

Police Commissioner, Awosola Awotinde, confirmed the killings.