Hollywood Star Tom Hanks, Wife, Test Positive For Coronavirus

Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) after they visited Australia for a movie production.

Hanks and Wilson who announced the news in a statement on Instagram are said to be first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis.

The married couple was in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks is playing Presley’s iconic manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Hanks’s statement read “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

” Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated Take care of yourselves!”

According to insiders, the actor and his wife were the only known individuals on the film to contract the disease.

Shortly after Hanks and Wilson made the public declaration, Warner Bros., the distributor behind the film, issued a statement regarding the case.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the statement reads.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

There have been more than 115,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed worldwide, and the disease has killed more than 4,200 people.