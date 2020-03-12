Four Children From US Test Negative For Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Government has said that four children and their teacher quarantined over fears of coronavirus have tested negative for the disease.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, made this known on Twitter on Thursday.

The children and their teacher were said to have flown into Nigeria from the US while another adult also quarantined came into the country from the UK.

Abayomi had said they were quarantined after coming in contact with an infected person.

He announced on Thursday that the five of them tested negative for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus strain.

He, however, did not give any information on the status of the other adult from the UK.

“A family of 4 children and their teacher who came in from the United States who had close contact with someone infected with #COVID19 have tested negative,” Abayomi wrote on Twitter.

The commissioner also said the state ministry of health has produced its hand sanitiser, adding that it would be made available to the public soon.

“We have been testing suspected cases of #COVID19 and so far all have been negative except for the 2 confirmed cases.

“@LSMOH has started producing it’s hand sanitizer and will soon make it available in the market.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

The global health body said there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and over 4,291 people have lost their lives to the virus.