Europa League: Ighalo Scores Stunner To Lead Man Utd’s Thrashing Of LASK

Manchester United thrashed LASK 5-0 Thursday night, taking a huge step towards the quarter-finals of the Europa League in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The game was played to a nearly empty stadium due to concerns about the coronavirus, but the bizarre circumstances did not impact United as Odion Ighalo put them ahead in the 28th minute after juggling the ball with both legs and unleashing a left-footed strike past the LASK goalkeeper.

LASK had a small spell either side of half-time when they troubled United, but Daniel James’ (58) first goal in 32 games quelled any resurgence before Juan Mata (82) slotted home the third.

But the visitors were not done there. Substitutes Mason Greenwood (90+2) and Andreas Pereira (90+3) scored within seconds of one another in added time to compound LASK’s misery and essentially seal United’s path to the quarter-finals with the second leg to come at Old Trafford next Thursday.