EPL: Why I Told Guardiola “Shut Up” In Derby- Fernandes

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he gestured “shut up” to Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola during the derby last Sunday because the coach ‘disrespected him’.

Concise News reports that Fernandes featured in the game at Old Trafford in the all-action duel, and he had a moment of furious exchange of words with Guardiola.

“I talked about this with some friends and some people think: ‘Pep won everything, who is Bruno to diss him?’, but I think it is about respect,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

“Now, I think outside of the pitch I don’t do this again if I am on the pitch now. But, at that moment the words he told me made me mad, and on the pitch I am a little bit nervous, it is the kind of player I am.

“I have respect for Pep and what he won, and what he did for football because he changed some mentalities in football.

“But, at that moment he didn’t respect me and so he didn’t deserve my respect at that moment on the pitch.

“But for me it doesn’t matter. What goes on in the pitch, out of it, for me, it’s past.”

The former Sporting Lisbon captain continued his impressive outing in the Red shirt, providing the assist for Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo in Thursday’s five nil Europa League victory at LASK.