EPL: ‘Why Beating City Means Nothing’ – Man United’s Solskjaer

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asserted that last Sunday’s defeat of rivals Manchester City will mean nothing if the Reds don’t “kick on “.

Concise News reports that United beat City two-nil on Sunday to maintain their charge towards appearing in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Their trainer feels players and fans of the football club should not get overexcited by the result and challenged his wards to soldier on.

“You don’t have time to be on a high for too long. You dust yourselves off and get ready for the next one,” the Norwegian said.

“That’s the challenge, you have to kick on and treat this as the start of the season.

“Yes, it was a fantastic day with the fans and the team. We beat City again and it was a great atmosphere, seeing Scotty [McTominay] sliding on his knees in front of the Stretford End was unbelievable. [But] it’s gone.

“Nothing becomes history quicker than a football game. It’s not like we’re 1-0 or 2-0 up against LASK because of this. We’ve got to start well, play well and do our job.”

The British giants face LASK in the UEFA Europa League tonight.